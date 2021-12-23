Without data from 6 states, Brazil has an average of 111 deaths per covid-19

After 12 days of the hacker attack on Ministry of Health websites and systems, some states still do not report updated numbers of covid-19 cases and deaths. Today, with no new data from 6 states, Brazil registered an average of 111 new deaths from the coronavirus. The information is from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

Yesterday (21), the Ministry of Health reported that it has reestablished the e-SUS Notifica, a platform that gathers information on cases and deaths as a result of covid-19. The system was down for 11 days after hacker attacks on Ministry of Health websites and platforms in the early morning hours of December 10th.

However, some states that did not report updated data say the problem with the platform persists. This is the case of Rio de Janeiro, which reports instability in the SUS system. Also did not release new data this Wednesday: Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, Santa Catarina, Tocantins and Amapá.

“Although the e-SUS Notifica system of the Ministry of Health is already working for registration and updating of notifications by municipalities, it is still unavailable for the State to perform data extraction”, informed the State Health Department of Pernambuco. The state has partial access to data.

Bahia reports that its are out of date since the December 10 hacker attack. Despite this, the state managed to report the occurrence of eight new covid-19 deaths between yesterday and today.

The blackout in the data makes it difficult to analyze the current pandemic scenario in each region of the country. The data point to a drop in the number of deaths by covid-19 in the country, but it is not possible to calculate the size of this drop, due to the lack of information from some states.

Considering the states that updated their data, 11 are experiencing a drop in deaths by covid-19, 7 are in a period of stability and 3 states are showing an increase. The comparison is made against the situation two weeks earlier. A fall is considered when the reduction is equal to or greater than 15%; high when the increase is equal to or greater than 15%.

The total number of deaths from covid-19 available in Brazil today is 618,128. Between yesterday and today, there were no new deaths by covid-19: Acre, Amazonas, Ceará, Mato Grosso, Roraima, Sergipe.

In the country, the total number of positive diagnoses of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic is 22,220,714.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stability (6%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-17%)

Rio de Janeiro: data affected by the blackout

North region

Acre: stability (no deaths since December 15)

Amapá: data affected by the blackout

Rondônia: stability (-12%)

Tocantins: data affected by the blackout

Northeast region

Alagoas: stability (11%)

Bahia: stability (-14.6%) *data partially updated

Pernambuco: fall (-53%) *data partially updated

Rio Grande do Norte: high (108%)

Midwest region

Federal District: discharge (58%)

Goiás: data affected by the blackout

Mato Grosso: stability (9%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: data affected by the blackout

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-28%)

Santa Catarina: data affected by the blackout

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.