Without Neymar and Mbappé, PSG draws with Lorient in additions

Paris Saint-Germain closed 2021 with a bitter taste. This Wednesday, the team of star Lionel Messi left behind on the scoreboard, but sought a draw by 1-1 with a modest Lorient, away from home, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the French Championship. Thomas Moncoduit opened the scoring for the hosts, but Mauro Icardi left everything the same in stoppage time.

With the result, PSG remains in the isolated leadership of the competition, with 46 points. Lorient, on the other hand, reached 11 games without winning at the French and remains in the penultimate position, with 16 points.







PSG and Lorient draw 1-1 in a match held this Wednesday, 22 Photograph:

Even without Neymar, injured, and Mbappé, suspended, Paris Saint-Germain were favorites and created the first chance of the game with Icardi, in a shot away. Lorient responded with Moffi, who faced the goal and tried a digging, stopping at Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper made a great save in the sequence in a cross submission by Ouattara.

Uninspired, Lionel Messi managed to swing the crossbar when he had the leftovers at the entrance to the area. Di María also had a good chance after Icardi’s break inside the area, but isolated.

The missed opportunities were costly, and Lorient took the lead in the 39th minute of the first half. After missing the ball, Le Fée rolled on the edge of the area for Monconduit, who finished hard at the angle to score a beautiful goal.

⏸ Mi-temps Lorient mène 1-0 à la pause grace à un missile by Thomas Monconduit. Allez Lorient !#FCLPSG pic.twitter.com/G1SGFxEw4k — FC LORIENT 🐟 (@FCLorient) December 22, 2021

In the second stage, PSG continued to lose chances. After a good individual play by Messi on the right, Di María received a low cross inside the area and, even free, caught the ball badly and sent it out. Shortly after, the shirt 11 again failed to aim after Hakimi’s pass.

Messi also tried, but to no avail. First, he took danger in a submission from outside the area. Then, he demanded the defense of goalkeeper Nardi in excess after taking a corner kick.

In the final stretch of the match, veteran Sergio Ramos was sent off. The Spanish defender received two yellow cards in three minutes and left the visitors at a numerical disadvantage.

Even with one less, PSG reached a draw with Icardi, already in stoppage time. After an individual move by Hakimi from the right, the Argentine took advantage of the cross and headed firmly to give the final numbers to the game.

Check out the results of the matches of the 19th round of the French Championship this Wednesday:

Bordeaux 2 x 3 Lille

Lorient 1 x 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Lyon 1 x 1 Metz

Marseille Olympique 1 x 1 Reims

Monaco 2 x 1 Renes

Montpellier 4 x 1 Angers

Nice 2 x 1 Lens

Saint-Étienne 0 x 1 Nantes

Troyes 1 x 1 Brest