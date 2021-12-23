Woman catches husband’s betrayal with a friend after checking cameras installed by him

On social media, the American complained about the discovery and called her husband a ‘crook’ and ‘trash’

Reproduction/Tiktok/Kaylie Kristina The young American Kaylie Kristina is the mother of two children



The American Kaylie Kristina told on her social networks that she discovered the betrayal of her husband in an unusual way. In a video on Tiktok, the woman said that, upon checking the cameras that her husband had installed at home, she discovered that he was cheating on her with one of her friends. A mother of two, Kristina used hashtags in the publication to call the man a ‘trickster’ and a ‘traitor’. “When your husband is too sick for the family trip you’ve planned,” she said, who also clarified in the post’s comments what actually happened. “He thought the camera was disabled.”

The discovery video shows Kaylie’s husband stroking and groping a woman’s body during an exchange of kisses. In a speech, the betrayed woman stated that the girl in the recording for a long time pretended to be her friend. “She’s as much home wrecker as he is.” Even with her husband’s apology, Kaylie Kristina has stated that she will not resume their marriage. In declaration to the The New York Post, the American said that the presence of her ex-partner is prohibited in her house. “The locks have been changed and he no longer resides here.”