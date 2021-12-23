Woman causing chaos in flight when trying to breastfeed “cat”? Find out the truth behind the biggest viral video of the week!

A passenger beyond famous! This week, a gringo video went viral on Brazilian social networks with a very unusual situation, in which a woman causes the most confusion on the plane when trying to breastfeed her cat. The recording ends up becoming comical, mainly because of the unbelievable outcome. It turns out that a lot of people didn’t understand if the bizarre situation was real or a joke. We tell you: it really was a humor sketch, but believe me, based on a true story.

The humorous scene was published by The Gooch page, on Facebook, which brings together several other comic texts — almost always parodies. In the video, the passenger is disgusted to see the woman in the next seat nursing what would be a cat, although it is not possible to see it properly at first due to the blanket protecting the “baby”. “Obviously I’m not nursing a cat on an airplane,” the woman is defended, while the man demands that the flight attendants do something.

Other people present begin to suspect that they have seen a cat with the passenger as well, and soon chaos ensues on the flight. “Can you show us the baby?”, asks the commissioner. “No, I’m in the middle of something! It’s 2021! Really?! That’s a big violation of my privacy right now.”, if the false mom gets irritated. After much confusion, the passenger challenges the steward to take off the blanket to check on her baby.

To everyone’s surprise, in fact, it was a cat in the young woman’s lap. But something still didn’t seem quite normal… “It’s a bobcat! It’s an animal for emotional emergencies. It’s a lynx, not a cat!”, argues. When the woman gets up, the professionals receive another surprise when they realize that the animal is completely immobile. Behold, baby, cat, lynx, it was actually a puppet—with pretty scary eyes, by the way. Watch the video:

Because of the convincing performances — and scenes as bizarre as this one were happening around — people still wondered if it was true. The Gooch video was a joke, but the turmoil that the crew of a Delta Airlines flight experienced earlier this month actually happened. According to the New York Post, during the trip between Syracuse and Atlanta, a passenger popped out her breasts and began nursing her cat in front of everyone.

The publication reported that the flight attendant repeatedly told the passenger, who did not have her identity disclosed, to stop the act and put the cat back in the carrier, but the woman refused. A message was sent through the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) to alert Delta employees in Atlanta that a passenger in seat 13A “was nursing a cat and not putting it back in its carrier when asked.”

Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth, who was on board during the incident, gave details of what happened online. “This woman had one of those hairless cats wrapped in a blanket. It looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to suck and she wasn’t putting it back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for his life”, reported. It was also informed that security professionals were involved in the case, but what happened to the emotional mother of the pet was not disclosed.

The airline also made a point of publishing a note clarifying that it supports and provides full support for breastfeeding babies on its flights, in addition to informing that animals such as small dogs, cats and domestic birds can travel, as long as they fit inside the carrier boxes. appropriate.