Xanddy interrupts the show after obscene gestures from the secretary in Bahia: ‘Is this posture?’

During a show that took place last Saturday (18), in the city of Itacaré, in southern Bahia, singer Xanddy, singer of the band Harmonia do Samba, was revolted by the attitudes of a man from the audience and even interrupted his performance to “understand” the problem.

According to the artist, the man in question was the city’s communication secretary, Ed Camargo, who was making obscene gestures in Xanddy’s direction. The moment of stoppage was registered by fans and went viral on social networks.

“Let me understand what’s going on here. Just a minute, guys”, began the singer, stopping the show. “Secretary, why were you downstairs gesturing to me. Is this posture? Is this posture? If you’re a communications secretary, you’re the first to have respect, young man,” he snapped.

In the end, Xanddy apologized to the audience. “We come here with the greatest respect, with the greatest affection for all of you. I was annoyed with him making gestures to me, and now he’s gone upstairs, he’s come back here to disrupt everything,” he concluded.

CORREIO tried to contact the secretary last Tuesday night (21st), but did not get a return.