Xbox Live Gold free games for January 2022 apparently leaked

Looks like the old days of Xbox Live Gold game leaks are back, and just as they got it right last month, maybe this one will too. However, we want to remember that this is a mere rumor and may not be confirmed. We will have to wait for official news from Microsoft.

That said, the games were apparently confirmed once again by Dealabs user billbil-kun, who had already leaked the PlayStation Plus lineup on five occasions, as well as Xbox Live games with December Gold titles and the 15 days of gaming promotion free from Epic Games Store.

They claim that the January 2022 Gold Title Xbox Live games are:

ground (January 16th to February 16th)

(January 16th to February 16th) NeuroVoider (January 1st to January 31st)

(January 1st to January 31st) Radiant Silvergun (January 1st to January 15th)

(January 1st to January 15th) Space Invaders Infinity Gene (January 16th to 31st)

This month’s Games with Gold titles include The Escapists 2 (available through December 31), Tropico 5 Penultimate Edition (available through January 15th) and Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (available through December 31st).

As stated above, let’s wait for this news to be confirmed by Microsoft or not. It shouldn’t take long as we are near the end of the month.

