Xiaomi 12 receives 200,000 orders in just 24 hours | Cell

At first, next week’s event should only appear the Xiaomi 12 and the Pro version of the model. According to rumors, the 12X variants – with a smaller screen and inferior processor – and 12 Ultra, the most powerful of the line, are only expected for 2022.

2 of 3 Xiaomi 12 to ship with centered camera module — Photo: Playback/Lets Go Digital Xiaomi 12 to ship with centralized camera module — Photo: Playback/Lets Go Digital

Xiaomi has already guaranteed that both smartphones – 12 and 12 Pro – will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, one of the most powerful today. Among so many technological advances, the new chip brings a controversial function, which promises to capture images continuously to, among other functions, detect if someone is snooping on the cell phone screen.

In the field of speculation, we can expect an ultra-fast 120W charger on the Pro version of the smartphone, and a 67W charger on the conventional model. A camera set on the back of the device is also expected, consisting of three 50 megapixel sensors, with the possibility of optical stabilization.

3 of 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro may have invisible selfie camera — Photo: Playback/Xiaomiui Xiaomi 12 Pro may have invisible selfie camera — Photo: Playback/Xiaomiui

Also according to rumors, both devices may have a battery of 5,000 mAh and a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Pro version, on the other hand, should bring differentials such as the powerful piezoelectric-type speaker and “invisible” selfie camera.

According to Xiaomi Lei Jun’s CEO statement – brought to light by the website GizChina –, the two devices of the new Xiaomi 12 line will come with different screen sizes, with the Pro model being the biggest of them. In the words of the executive, this differentiation is a learning experience with the way Apple works, and will continue to do so in the brand’s next releases.