Yuri Alberto has a future revealed by his manager I Bolavip Brasil

Palmeiras has as its main focus for 2022 the hiring of an attacker to be the reference of Verdão’s offensive system. Some names have been speculated, and the main desires of the São Paulo club would be: Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, and Argentine Castellanos, from New York City, from the USA. Striker Wesley Moraes, who plays for Club Brugge-BEL, on loan from Aston Villa-ING, runs out.

As per the website fans.com, in an interview with Jorge Nicola, André Cury, the forward’s manager, commented on the clubs interested in the athlete. “Yuri Alberto is a player that Europe likes a lot, for his style of play, warrior style and work, and off the field he is an extraordinary boy. It has the interest of some clubs, it has the interest of all these clubs mentioned (Barcelona, ​​Milan, Liverpool and Palmeiras) and more”.

“It has the value Internacional wants to negotiate the athlete, but I even think he is still worth more for the player he is. We are here waiting for things to unfold, football is very dynamic. All clubs in Brazil are interested in Yuri, it’s not just Palmeiras”, completed the businessman, on the amount requested by Colorado to negotiate the attacker.

“From my experience, I would say that it is very difficult to hold Yuri Alberto after the July window. I think there will be an improvement in the European market, which has also been stopped for almost a year and a half, there are three or four transfer windows without any major movement in Europe. But I also don’t see a problem with the player moving internally in the Brazilian market, as long as the fair price is paid, and sometimes someone doesn’t feel safe for this type of operation”, concluded Cury.

According to fans.com, Yuri was one of the main highlights of the club in the last season, having played 55 matches in 2021 and scoring 19 goals. The young striker is of interest to Palmeiras, who would have already made surveys and a proposal of 10 million euros (about R$ 64 million at the current price) and 4 other players: Luiz Adriano, Matheus Fernandes, Victor Luiz and Kuscevic. However, Inter wants a value of 20 million euros (approximately R$ 128 million).