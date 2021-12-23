Yuri Alberto’s manager opens the game about a possible trip to Palmeiras

Yuri Alberto did a great 2021 Brasileirão for Inter and arouses the greed of Brazilian teams, such as Palmeiras, and foreigners

the attacker Yuri Alberto, of International, had his name linked to several clubs in the last week, among them, the palm trees. The Alviverde team, including, has already opened conversations with Colorado to discuss the player.

Last Tuesday, the athlete’s manager, Andrew Cury, gave an interview to Jorge Nicola’s channel on YouTube, talked about the possible transfer, and also about the interest of European giants, such as Barcelona, Liverpool and Milan.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Yuri Alberto is a player that Europe likes a lot, for his style of play, warrior style and work. Off the field he’s an extraordinary boy. He’s interested in some clubs, he’s interested in all those clubs mentioned (Barcelona, Milan, Liverpool and Palmeiras) and others,” he said.

“It has the value that Internacional wants to negotiate the athlete, but I think he is still worth more for the player he is. We are here waiting for things to unfold, football is very dynamic. All clubs in Brazil are interested in Yuri, it’s not just Palmeiras,” he added.

André stressed that, even if the center forward remains at Inter, it won’t be easy to hold him in the window in June.

Yuri Alberto during presentation as Internacional player Ricardo Duarte/SC International

“From my experience, I would say that it is very difficult to hold Yuri Alberto after the July window. I think it will improve the European market, which has also been stopped for over a year and a half, there are three or four transfer windows without major movements in Europe”, he stressed.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“But I also don’t see a problem with the player moving internally in the Brazilian market, as long as you pay the fair price, but sometimes someone doesn’t feel safe for this type of operation. We are there, working and waiting to see what will happen “, completed.

Another team that probed Yuri was the zenith, from Russia.

With a bond until 2025, the Colorado board would have stipulated the amount of 20 million euros (R$128 million) to release it.

Since arriving at Inter, in August of last year, Yuri Alberto has played 84 matches and scored 30 goals, being one of the highlights of the last Brazilian Championship.