Zé Ricardo praises Diego Souza: “If he comes, he will add a lot to us”

Coach Zé Ricardo was officially introduced by Vasco this Wednesday (22). At a press conference, he commented on the team’s goals in returning to Serie A and also was full of praise when asked about striker Diego Souza.

Zé Ricardo recalled his passage in front of Botafogo, in 2019, where he worked with the striker. He also commented on Diego’s possible arrival at the club and was optimistic:

I worked with him at Botafogo, he is a player who certainly scores goals for the team he defends at the end of a season, extremely experienced, knows the space where he plays very well, is versatile, always in a very competent way. We hope that the situation of financial organization is resolved, if he comes, he will add to us, we’ve thought of some names, but players with that weight have a preference not only from the fans, but also from us.”

At 36, Diego Souza is currently without a club after not having his contract with Grêmio renewed. Negotiating with the Colina Giant, this could be his destiny once again, who already defended the club in 2011 and 2012, where he was champion of the Copa do Brasil.