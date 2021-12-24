10 real estate funds with the highest dividend return in 2021 – 12/24/2021

The year 2021 was a year in which inflation trumped both low-risk and high-risk investments.

The prices of products and services in Brazil rose around 10%. Fixed income investments hardly surpassed this value, and the Ibovespa, the main stock market indicator, accumulated a drop of 11% in the year (until December 22).

But those who invested in certain real estate investment funds (FII) ended up having a return in earnings well above 10%, reaching in some cases more than 18%.

See a list of the 10 real estate funds that distributed the highest returns to investors in 2021, followed by a comment from me. The numbers were collected by Economatica.

Urca Prime Renda (URPR11): +18.29% SP Downtown (SPTW11): +17.93% Habit II (HABT11): +15.59% Devant Receivables: +15.02% Hectare (HCTR11): +14.99% Arctium (ARCT11): +14.61% Barigui (BARI11): +13.59% Kinea Securities (KNSC11): +13.37% Kinea High Yield (KNHY11): +13.09% VBI CRI (CVBI11): +12.97%

How To Read These Incomes

Some people make mistakes in reading the income of real estate funds and so end up making bad deals and losing money unnecessarily.

So see this explanation if you are starting in this investment modality.

Earnings are the amounts that the investor receives monthly when he has shares in REITs. Informally they are also called “dividends”, although technically this term is only valid for shares. The first place on the list, Urca Prime, generated a dividend return of 18.29% for the year. This means that those who invested, in December 2020, BRL 100,000 in this fund ended up receiving, throughout 2021, a total of BRL 18,290 in deposits in their checking account, which gives an average of BRL 1,524 per month. the quota value In addition to the income from earnings, the FII can also generate a gain or loss due to the variation in the share price. In the case of Urca Prime, to use the same example, each share of the fund was costing around R$ 130 in December of last year. Currently, it is around R$ 109, that is, there was a 16% drop. An unsuspecting person could look at the price of the quota today and think: “Well, in practice I didn’t earn almost anything, since what I received in earnings (18%) I lost in the value of the quota.”

This would only be true if the person sold their FII shares at the current price. But looking at the share price after buying the fund is not a good strategy. It only serves to create stress and end up making a wrong decision.

A good strategy with FIIs

Instead of tracking your FII’s share price, it is better to track information and analysis about it. Did the fund buy or sell any other property? Did the vacancy rate increase or decrease? Was there tenant default?

If the share price has fallen, but there is no material event that could affect the fund’s future, then there is no reason to worry. Anxiety does arise if you have invested without much conviction. Then, in the first fall, you start thinking about selling. Who never…?

Yes, I’ve also been through this a few times and ended up getting bad deals. Selling a fund too soon, due to lack of knowledge about the fundamentals of that asset.

If you don’t have time to analyze the fundamentals, that’s fine. When the quota drops, go after whoever recommended that role. See if the analyst is reviewing the recommendation or if he still thinks it’s a good deal.

Depending on the occasion, the price may have dropped, but the fundamentals of the IFI remain unshakable. It may even be the case to buy more shares, instead of selling them. Just don’t forget that the decision to sell a real estate fund should be based more on the fundamentals of the asset and on macroeconomic data than on the variation in the price of the paper.