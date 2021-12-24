10 year old girl dies on holding breath in TikTok challenge – International

Child dies while participating in TikTok challenge (photo: Social Media/Reproduction) A tragedy that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child moved Internet users all over the world. In the interior of Pennsylvania, in the United States, a girl was trying to participate in the TikTok application challenge, which consisted of seeing who held their breath the longest, until she fainted.

Nyla Anderson died, breathless, on December 12th. “No one was in the room with her when this happened, so there was no one there to save her,” lamented the child’s mother, in an interview with a local newspaper.

The girl was found already unconscious on the floor of her room and was immediately taken to hospital. The medical team that provided first aid said the lack of oxygen may have led to cardiac arrest.

Thrilled, the mother described the girl as fun and intelligent: “She was everything. She was a happy child.” After Nyla’s death, the family warns parents and guardians. “Always check your kids’ phones. you know what you can find there. They are children and they do not know what they are doing,” he emphasized.

In the press, the TikTok social network has claimed to include default privacy settings for minors. “The platform also blocked content in its application, including hashtags or phrases that were related to the challenge”, he said in a note.

