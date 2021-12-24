5 REITs with discount to start 2022, according to Toro – Money Times

The team of analysts at Toro Investments identified 5 real estate investment funds (FIIs) with prices “very interesting after a sequence of falls in the market” to start 2022 with exposure to the sector.

The appreciation of the FIIs still depends on a more complete recovery of the economy, which will happen especially with the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus, but the broker understands that many are trading at a discount.

In all three types of allocation there are opportunities.

Paper: “Already with the scenario of high Selic expected for the year, some real estate paper funds should benefit from the increase in interest rates, as they have products linked to the CDI in their portfolios.”

RBR Alpha Fund of Funds (RBRF11) – The investment strategy aims to acquire shares in other real estate investment funds, which, in turn, invest directly in finished properties with potential for appreciation and financial assets with real estate backing (CRIs, LCIs and LHs).

Receivables: “Receivables FIIs can also be a protection against inflation, in case it continues to be pressured, as some bonds have indexes such as the IPCA or the IGP-M”.

Indications: FII VBI CRI (CVBI11) – The fund has rigorous credit analysis and collateral processes to select high quality credit assets indexed to the CDI or inflation rate, in addition to shares in other paper FIIs.

Brick: In physical real estate, Toro points out that, although there was a general decline in the sector in 2021, there are good opportunities in the medium and long term, such as those in the logistics, shopping centers and industrial sectors, which are favored by the growth of electronic commerce, the return of people circulation and the resumption of the industry.

Indications:

Bresco Logistics (BRCO11) – Fund with more than 10 logistical properties and focused on high-end properties and privileged location close to large urban centers.

CSHG Real Estate (HGRE11) – It has a stake in around 20 real estate assets with different investment theses, and active management is free to recycle and position the portfolio according to real estate cycles.

Brasil Plural Malls (MALL11) – With participation in 7 assets, the fund’s objective is to obtain monthly income in performing, resilient and regionally dominant shopping centers.