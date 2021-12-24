55 people were diagnosed with covid-19 on a Caribbean cruise

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship failed to dock on the islands of Curacao and Aruba, both in the Caribbean, this week after 55 passengers and crew were tested positive for covid-19. It remains to be seen whether the highly infectious omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading around the world, was responsible by the cases.

Odyssey of the Seas set out on an 8-day trip on December 18th. The decision to avoid such stopovers “was taken in conjunction with the islands’ local administration,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement.

The ship is carrying 3,587 passengers and 1,599 crew, of which 95% are vaccinated, the company said. Its maximum capacity is 7,175, including passengers and crew.

Royal Caribbean requires travelers ages 12 and older to have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine prior to boarding.

“During the routine weekly tests of our fully vaccinated crew, there were test results that came up positive for covid-19,” the company said in a statement late Tuesday. “Close contacts were quickly identified and each one was immediately quarantined.”

The news comes after Royal Caribbean said that at least 48 people aboard one of its ships, which docked in Miami over the weekend, had also contracted the virus.

The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest tourist cruise ship, was carrying 6,091 passengers and crew on a week-long voyage across the Caribbean Sea. Maarten and St. Thomas, plus Royal Caribbean’s private island called CocoCay.