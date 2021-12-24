8 things you need to know about Ômicron – Revista Seleções

The Ômicron variant is the newest protagonist in the two-year saga of the Covid-19 pandemic. First identified at the end of November, in South Africa, it has already migrated to several countries. According to a survey carried out by CNN, in Brazil, 40 cases of the variant have already been confirmed.

Ômicron is so new that researchers are incessantly working to unravel its behavior and its impact on humanity. See below what is known so far.

Ômicron has more mutations than the other variants.

Every time a virus replicates, it is possible that mutations will appear, producing different versions of the original virus. Ômicron has many more of these mutations than other known variants, says Dr. Robert Glatter, a physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York. This variant has a mutation with 50 genetic alterations, 32 of which in the spike protein (part of the virus responsible for its entry into the human cell).

Researchers still don’t know how Ômicron originated. However, it is believed to have arisen through a single person who has harbored the Covid-19 virus longer than usual. “It was constantly evolving, multiplying the chances that mutations would appear,” says Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

Dr. Schaffner explains why mutations in the spike protein are so worrisome: “The spike protein is [como] the key that goes into the cell’s lock, allowing the virus to enter and multiply,” he says. This factor can affect how quickly the virus spreads.

Ômicron possibly spreads faster than other variants

Studies indicate that Ômicron is perhaps more transmissible than the Delta variant, which, in turn, is already more transmissible than its predecessors.

“The data are preliminary, but this appears to be a highly transmissible strain,” says Dr. Schaffner. Ômicron is definitely as contagious as Delta and maybe even more so, he explains, saying, “If there was a race between the two, Ômicron could beat Delta.” For now, Delta is ahead, but that could change.

Ômicron may be milder

It is not yet known whether Ômicron causes more or less severe symptoms than the other variants. So far, says Dr Glatter, the number of people hospitalized is low and cases appear less severe than those of the Delta variant. However, this varies from country to country, as contamination and vaccination rates are quite diverse around the world. In Brazil, for example, there is no record of hospitalized people infected with this variant. In the United Kingdom, there were 12 deaths and 104 people hospitalized.

In addition to the uncertainty regarding the severity of Ômicron, the first records of it were in young adults, who, in general, tend to handle Covid-19 better than the older population.

Added to this, there is a lack of data regarding cases of infections in people who had already been infected, as well as those who were vaccinated. Many people with Covid had only mild symptoms and many were asymptomatic. Even so, it is possible to say that more than 600 thousand people have died in Brazil because of Covid-19.

Symptoms seem to be the same

There is no evidence that the symptoms of Ômicron are different from other variants, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). As with other Covid-19 infections, symptoms include: fever, cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

How to protect against the Ômicron variant

Currently, in Brazil there are five vaccines being applied in Brazil: Pfizer, Coronavac (Butantan), Oxford (Fiocruz and Astrazeneca), Janssen and Sputnik. Until now, all of them are believed to be effective against the Ômicron variant, but studies are still needed to confirm this. “Adequate protection against the variants must be achieved by being properly vaccinated, which now corresponds to three doses”, says Dr. Glatter. However, data is limited.

In order to convey safety, a statement from Pfizer/BioNTech says that three doses of its vaccine provide significant protection against Ômicron. In addition, the pharmaceutical giant added that, because of this new strain, a fourth dose of the vaccine may be needed 12 months after the application of the third dose. There should be more information about this soon.

Some treatments against Ômicron can be effective

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Ômicron’s genetic makeup suggests that at least some existing Covid-19 treatments will be effective against this variant.

For mild cases, treatment may include pain relievers, fluid intake and rest. More severe cases, on the other hand, require medical monitoring and, if the condition worsens, hospitalization may be necessary.

It is worth remembering that there is still no specific drug indicated for the treatment of Covid-19. However, pharmaceutical companies are working to produce it. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US food and drug control agency, has just approved two new drugs that appear to be effective.

In late November, Anvisa received an order for the emergency use of molnupiravir, produced by Merck. According to studies, this drug can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% if taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has developed paxlovid. This drug can reduce the chances of hospitalization and death by almost 90% if taken within three days of the onset of symptoms.

The best method of prevention is the vaccine.

“We are concerned about Ômicron, but we know that vaccines are effective against Delta,” says Dr. Schaffer. The arrival of the Delta variant caused Covid cases to increase in the United States and in countries in Europe and Asia, however, in Brazil, this did not happen.

The guidance given by the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to be that people get vaccinated. Each person vaccinated reduces the risk of developing more Covid-19 variants.

Other ways to prevent

Covid-19 virus may continue to change unexpectedly, but protection measures should remain the same.

As stated earlier, vaccines are key. In addition, the Ministry of Health recommends maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently and wearing masks to prevent infection by Ômicron and other variants of the disease.

by Amanda Gardner

Translated from https://www.thehealthy.com/infectious-disease/omicron-variant/