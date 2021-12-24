Accident between bus, car and truck leaves 5 dead

An accident between a bus, truck and car on a highway in Aparecida de Goiânia, Goiás, left at least 45 injured and five dead. The information was released by the Fire Department.

According to the corporation, the bus driver left the lane that was about to avoid a crater. After this maneuver, he hit the side of a car and then head-on with a truck. The case happened this morning.

After that, the bus even left the lane and fell into a stream. The corporation reported that the bodies of the victims were tied to the hardware, but most of them were still with minor injuries.

About 15 people are with more serious injuries and were referred to hospitals in the region. The lightest cases were taken to health posts. To assist in the removal of victims from the scene of the accident, 51 firefighters were sent to the scene in 27 vehicles.

In a statement, Triunfo Concebra, the company responsible for the BR-153 highway, informed that the car involved in the accident belonged to the concessionaire. The driver, however, was not injured.

“The bus traveling towards Goiânia, for reasons to be investigated, did not respect the signs, invaded the dividing line of the lane and crashed into the side of a concessionaire’s vehicle, then collided head-on with a trailer, still coming to leave the lane and tip over on the side of the highway,” stated Triunfo Concebra in a statement.

The report of UOL contacted the company Real Expresso, responsible for the bus, but there was no return. Space is open for updates.

In note to the UOL, the delegate responsible for the case, Adriana Fernandes de Carvalho, from the Specialized Police Station in Investigation of Traffic Crimes in Goiânia, issued the following note:

“The bus descended the BR-153 lane in the left lane, as there was a detour marked by cones and a Triunfo Concebra vehicle. The bus driver was already getting off with the control of the direction of the bus compromised, as he passed over the cones and dragged them. As the Triunfo Concebra vehicle was parked beside the cones, the bus collided with the front of the vehicle.

Soon after, a trailer went up in the opposite direction of the bus, and both also collided, that’s when the bus went off the lane and fell on the bank. The bus driver took the breath test and it was negative.

The truck driver undergoes surgery at this time. We asked for the driver of the Triunfo vehicle to return to the location to better clarify the dynamics. We will hear from the bus driver at DICT as soon as he is cleared by the doctor. He is from Minas Gerais.“