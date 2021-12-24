Actress Letícia Sabatella announces departure from TV Globo after 30 years

Actress Letícia Sabatella announced her departure from Globo after 30 years at the network. In a video posted on her profile on the social network Instagram, this Wednesday, 22, the 50-year-old actress said goodbye showing her trajectory within Rede Globo with images of participation in soap operas, miniseries and series produced on TV Globo. She is currently on the air with the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”.

In the publication, in addition to the farewell, the actress vented about her trajectory. “Beautiful affection I received! […] Thank you for reminding me so many times of my potency, our potency. A soul that dreams collectively, that wants to be at the service of sensitivity and courage, is what we are together! You cheer me up and thrill me with your generosity, delicacy, wit, love”, wrote Letícia.

For Rede Globo, the actress made a point of highlighting the importance of the channel in her life and career as an actress. “I had an enormous privilege to belong to this History-School, I am deeply grateful to Rede Globo and all the amazing artists with whom I learned so much! A beautifully strong and formative cycle, which is about to end. My time is for a new thirst, for directing, for creating more and more, for acting, singing, and always studying new languages”, he said.

The actress Letícia Sabatella from Minas Gerais debuted on Globo in 1991, at the age of 20. With a 30-year career, she excelled in soap operas and miniseries. Among the soap operas, the actress participated in “O Dono do Mundo” (1991); “Brothers Courage” (1995); “Tower of Babel (1998)”; “The Clone” (2001); “Caminho das Índias” (2009), among others. In miniseries, he stood out in “Hoje é Dia de Maria 2” (2005) and “JK” (2006).

