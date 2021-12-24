Adriano Imperador will participate in the ‘Game of the Stars’ – Flamengo

Zico’s son, Júnior Coimbra, shared the news on social media

With the 2021 season over, the charity matches take over the football scene. Whether to play with friends, or even try to hire, the duels are always filled with reviews and goals. The most famous of them, certainly, is the ‘Game of the Stars’, organized by King Zico. And to make the Nation even more happy, the son of Galinho de Quintino, Júnior Coimbra, revealed that Adriano Imperador will be on the field.

On Twitter, Júnior commented on the huge expectation for the Emperor’s return to the field. In addition, he confirmed the date and location of the ‘peal’: “THE EMPEROR HAS RETURNED!! the ace @A10emperor will be present again at the Jogo das Estrelas, on 12/28, at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium in Rio de Janeiro!!”

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

THE EMPEROR HAS RETURNED!! the ace @A10emperor will be present again at the Jogo das Estrelas, on 12/28, at the Luso-Brasileiro stadium in Rio de Janeiro!! 💫⚽️⭐ pic.twitter.com/G4WEynnCZo — Junior Coimbra (@JuniorCoimbra77) December 23, 2021

It is worth mentioning that, this year, the traditional ‘Jogo das Estrelas’ will not be played at Maracanã. The stadium is undergoing renovations on the lawn and, therefore, cannot receive Zico, friends and guests. Thus, the chosen square was the Luso-Brasileiro Stadium, formerly Ilha do Urubu, on Ilha do Governador. The Emperor’s presence, however, is one of the few confirmed by the organizers.

As usual, some players from Flamengo must be present at the duel. However, with the uncertainty of the presence of the main star, Zico, and the change of venue, the ‘Game of the Stars’ should have a different air in 2021. It is also important to emphasize that Mengão’s athletes will re-present themselves on the 10th. January and may want to take advantage of the last days of their vacation.