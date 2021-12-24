After 220,000 years, five ice age mammoths are found | Unusual World

Reproduction: commons Mammoth

In central England, in the Cotswolds, five ice-age mammoths were discovered to be well preserved. The remains were of a cub, two youngsters and two adults. Fossils are from 200,000 years ago.

Along with the remains of the animals, tools used by Neanderthal primates have also been found. Paleontologists believe they hunted these animals.

During the excavation, archaeologists also found moose fossils twice the size of today’s moose, with horns 10 feet in diameter.

In addition, dung beetles and freshwater snails, just like those found today, have also been discovered. Even seeds, pollen and plant fossils were preserved in this location.

British naturalist Sir David Attenborough and evolutionary biologist Professor Ben Garrod filmed the excavation along with archaeologists. The recording will be part of a documentary.

Garrod told The Guardian: “This is one of the most important discoveries in British paleontology, as finding such complete skeletons is ‘incredibly rare’.”

As to where the fossils were found, the biologist said that speculation is still uncertain.

“Was there a huge glacial flood that washed away these poor animals? Looking at the mud, it doesn’t look like there was. It’s very uniform all the way through. Were they hunted by people? Were Neanderthals crouching in the reeds and chasing them in the water? Possibly. There is definitely an association between a wonderful hand ax and other stone tools and these bones,” said Garrod.

Researchers believe the mammoth remains and artifacts dating back to around 220,000 years ago are in central England because of the drop in temperatures that forced Neanderthals to leave Britain and head south. In this place there was a fertile and lush plain to which both animals and humans were attracted and there they remained.