After 3 years of price readjustments, ethanol is no longer an option in the country – News

In December 2018, the driver from any state in the country who drove a flex car had no reason to choose gasoline. Three years later, alcohol, or ethanol, 84% more expensive after 36 months, is no longer an advantage in all corners of Brazil.

The average price of ethanol at service stations was R$2,828 and represented 64% of the value of regular gasoline (R$4,365). The simple thing that flex vehicle owners know by heart is that if the division of the price of alcohol by gasoline is above 0.7 (70%), it is better to put the second option. This ratio is currently at 0.77.

Currently, according to the weekly survey by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) released on December 11, alcohol costs R$ 5,210 on average, while regular gasoline costs R$ 6,708.

The difference should get even bigger after Petrobras’ announcement, on Tuesday (14), that will charge BRL 0.10 less to deliver gasoline to distributors. For the final consumer, the expected impact is up to R$0.07 per liter.

In most states, ethanol stopped being advantageous at the end of last year.

In the last month of 2020, when it cost BRL 3.179 on average in the country and gasoline, BRL 4.483, in Goiás, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Paraíba and São Paulo, it was still a good idea to opt for alcohol.

Twelve months later, if gasoline soared, with an appreciation of 49.63% from December to December, ethanol surpassed the mark, rising 63.88%.