After a year of embargoes, Brazilian meatpackers must have transitions in margins By Investing.com

By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – If this year was a series of difficulties for some of the companies in the Brazilian meat sector, 2022 looks more promising. The resumption of imports from China, beef and Russia and the continued high demand for these commodities at a global level are encouraging factors for the main players in the sector, which operate both in Brazil and in global markets. However, the boycott by European networks of Brazilian brands due to deforestation in the country is one of the negative highlights, if it persists.

Four publicly-held companies in the meatpacking sector are listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, B3 (SA:), and had very different performances this year, as well as meat prices. Futures showed a strong appreciation in 2021. A year ago, they were quoted at US$112, while this Wednesday (22) they were quoted at US$135. A different situation was that of , which had a significant increase in the middle of the year, at US$122 and now drops to around US$82.

With this in mind, while companies like Marfrig (SA:) and JBS (SA:) – whose consumer market is mainly in the United States – saw a year of high margins at a level that is not considered sustainable by analysts consulted by the Investing.com, Minerva Foods (SA:) suffered from restrictions in China and BRF (SA:) from the drop in income and in Brazil, as the latter has a greater focus on the domestic market than the other aforementioned slaughterhouses.

The same happened with stock performances. This Wednesday (22), the BRF retreated in 2021, with a small devaluation of 0.94%. The maximum price was R$31.98, but now the shares are quoted at around R$22. Minerva had an annual variation of 11.06%, reaching a maximum of R$10.91 – just above the R$10.37 at the time of writing. Marfrig’s shares, on the other hand, accumulated an advance of 60.19%, reaching the maximum of 26.56, but now at the level of R$21.82. In the sector, the highest accumulated increase is from JBS, which had an annual appreciation of 71.7%, with a maximum of R$38.95, also close to the current R$37.18.

the embargo and the return

Last week, China overturned the embargo on Brazilian beef. The restrictions began after occurrences, in September, of mad cow cases in the states of Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso. Brazilian beef exports had registered consecutive declines in recent months with the decision of the biggest buyer of the product to suspend shipments. Hyberville Neto, market consultant at Scot Consultoria, believes that the release is related to the need for meat that China has due to the Chinese New Year, celebrated in February.

Even before the release by China, in November, Russia announced zero tariffs on beef and pork imports and quotas for imports from several countries, including Brazil. The expectation is that in the first quarter of 2022 the Russian government will carry out inspections to enable the export of new Brazilian plants.

What can affect 2022 on the global stage

In a report on the global outlook for the meat sector, Bank of America (BofA) highlighted that companies were able to sustain margins due to strong demand in the United States and Mexico. For 2022, BofA does not expect commodity costs to drop significantly, bringing cost pressure and limiting margin expansions. The withdrawal of monetary stimulus in the United States could also affect the market, but the expectation is that the yield will remain above historical levels. For the Brazilian cattle cycle, the tendency indicated by the bank is to reduce the retention of cattle, increasing availability and reducing costs. For chicken, lower grain prices tend to benefit the sector, as well as – with higher costs, there is migration to this meat, which is cheaper than beef.

At the domestic level, the expectation is that the improvement in the climate will benefit crops from and, reducing cost pressure. Hyberville Neto even believes that China has resumed part of pork production, there is still room to expand Brazilian shipments – and also for other proteins. “Expectations for meat production next year are not strong in China, they have recovered pork production in the last two years, but for 2022 the expectation is for a drop in production”, he details. The consultant agrees that the trend is for an increase in the supply of cattle in the country, with less retention of females in the herd. “We expect an increase in supply, but not in an abundant way, which could bring the market down”, he completes.

Latest results and perspectives for slaughterhouses listed on B3

Marfrig, which operates mainly in the beef market in the United States, with factories located in the North American country, had a year benefited by the injection of resources from the US government into the economy, with margins above the historical average – a situation that tends to to normalize, according to the analysts consulted. In the third quarter of 2021, it recorded an adjusted EBITDA of R$4.7 billion, an increase of 115.6% year-on-year and R$1.7 billion, 148.7% higher.

XP (NASDAQ:) (SA:) has a buy recommendation for the share, with a target price of R$34.80. Leonardo Alencar, agri, beverage and food analyst at XP Investimentos, believes that the good supply and demand scenario in the US favors the company. “With this injection of capital from the American market, there were records in meat prices”, he recalls.

Itaú BBA classifies Marfrig as Outperform, with a target price of BRL 26. Gustavo Troyano, food and beverage analyst at Itaú BBA, agrees that the year was unusually positive and the trend is for results also above average for next year, but with not so high margins. “An average margin in the sector is around 4% to 7%, this year there are companies with margins above 20%, which is very strong”, he details. The expectation, however, is that they are still above double digits.

More diversified in terms of proteins and market in which it operates, the company posted an adjusted adjustment of R$13.9 billion in 3Q2021 (+74.2% per year). Net income of R$7.6 billion represents a growth of 142.1% compared to the same quarter last year. It also has great exposure to the United States, but exports to Europe, Australia, among other countries. It works with beef, pork and now even fish. “This can give a feeling of more security, the United States had a stronger recovery confidence. Now, with the weighting more there, it is already starting to become more uncertain, which can detract from the attractiveness of these papers”, highlights Fabiano Vaz, an analyst at Nord Research.

However, JBS is among the top picks in the meat sector at BofA, which believes that, even with lower margins in the North American market, new acquisitions should increase the next results. The target price is R$70.

XP has a stock purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$51.80. Itau BBA appoints JBS as Outperform, with a target price of R$47. For Troyano, the boom in the American bovine market and the company’s diversification are factors that benefit the thesis.

Also with a diversified portfolio of products, BRF is one of the largest global food companies, owner of brands such as Sadia, Perdigão and Qualy. The company is more focused on processing and is more exposed to the Brazilian economy, although it also exports to several countries, including those in the Middle East. The company has been affected by the rise in grain prices, necessary for the production of poultry and pork, which affects margins. BRF recorded a net income of R$271 million in the third quarter of 2021, against a net income of R$219 million in the same period last year. However, there was an increase in net revenue of 24.6% compared to 3Q20, reaching R$ 12.3 billion. Itaú BBA classifies BRF as Market Perform, with a target price of R$24.

XP has a neutral stock recommendation, with a target price of R$30.40. Leonardo Alencar points out that, even with the rise in meat prices, the company was unable to regain margins throughout the year. “It exported more to Asia, but it wasn’t able to arbitrate very well. It was very focused on the domestic market, which did not perform well and, with the pressure of production costs, had a weaker year”, he points out. However, cost pressure tends to ease in 2022, according to the analyst.

Takeover bid and merger by Marfrig

Last week, BRF informed the market, through a Material Fact, that it will carry out a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new shares in a Public Offering of Shares (OPA). It is estimated that BRF will raise approximately R$ 6.6 billion with the operation, which would allow it to expand its activities and carry out strategic investments, in addition to improving the debt structure, reducing total cost and reducing leverage. The measure will be voted on at the General Meeting of shareholders on January 17th.

Brazilian analysts see the operation as an opportunity for Marfrig to take control of BRF. Currently, Marfrig holds 33.2% of the shares of BRF and, according to BRF’s bylaws, the shareholder who achieves control of 33.3% of the shares will have to launch a public offer for the purchase of all remaining shares with a 40% premium on the average price of the papers for the previous 30 or 120 days, whichever is higher. This could correspond to a price 65% above BRF’s market value.

However, in the event of a capital increase, the bylaw rule that limits BRF’s shareholding control is no longer valid. Despite having an aggressive history of acquisitions, analysts do not have a clear vision of how Marfrig’s advance in BRF would happen. That’s a story that’s in store for us in 2022.

Minerva is one of the leaders in South America in the production and sale of fresh meat and its derivatives, but it also operates in the export of live cattle. In the third quarter of this year, the company presented an annual growth of 24% in , reaching R$72.4 million. EBITDA in 3Q21 was a record, reaching R$648.1 million, an increase of 17% when compared to 3Q20.

Itaú BBA classifies Minerva as Outperform, with a target price of R$17. According to the analyst at Itaú (SA:), the company benefits the most from the release of the Chinese government, as it is the company with the highest market share in that market.

Nord Research has a buy recommendation for the stock, but no target price. “Marfrig is a great company and has very interesting exposure in the United States, but there it is a more competitive market, with higher costs. Minerva has the advantage of exposure to China, a new market that is still growing. The middle class in recent years has increased income and people have improved their diet. Minerva is taking advantage of this and it is still a gigantic market”, compares Fabiano Vaz.