After Ngannou criticizes the UFC, Dana White fires: “If you don’t want to stay here, fine…” | combat

It’s no secret that Francis Ngannou and the UFC haven’t been speaking the same language for some time. The heavyweight champion does not hide his discomfort with the way he has been treated by the organization, which, in his opinion, is not trying hard enough for him to do the fight he would like, against Jon Jones. From the UFC side, the impression is that Ngannou’s managers are maneuvering the athlete so that he will force the event, through public statements, to give in to what he and Jones would like to receive in order to face each other.

At the press conference after the UFC Lewis vs. Daukaus, Dana White made it clear that she will not give in to pressure, and needled the representatives of the Cameroonian, whose career is managed by the Creative Artist Agency (CAA), a giant in the world of sports and entertainment. in Hollywood, and former rival of Endeavor, the current controller of the UFC.

– That things happen. Sometimes no and an agreement is reached. Fighters need to choose very carefully who represents them. I don’t think Francis has the best managers he could. If you want to stay with us, we would love to have you here. If you don’t want it, no problem. It’s all right. I’m not sure, but I believe that if he beats Ciryl Gane, he still has one more fight in his contract – White said, contradicting the assertions of Ngannou, who says that this is the last fight foreseen in his contract.

The announcement of the interim heavyweight title bout between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 just three months after Ngannou won the belt by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 upset Francis Ngannou, who believed his next opponent would be Jon Jones, ex -light heavyweight champion who makes the transition to heavyweights. With Gane’s victory over Lewis, which earned him the interim category belt, the UFC marked the unification of the belts between him and Ngannou for UFC 270, on January 22, 2022.

UFC 270

January 22, 2022, in Anaheim (USA)

MAIN CARD (1:00 am, Brasília time):

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs Cyril Gane

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno x Deiveson Figueiredo

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Ilia Topuria

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy v Alexey Oleynik

PRELIMINARY CARD (8:15 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Michael Morales vs. Trevin Giles

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira

Flyweight: Poliana Botelho x Ji Yeon Kim

Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Flyweight: Viviane Araújo x Alexa Grasso

Strawweight: Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira x Wellington Turman

