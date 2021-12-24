After separation, Mirella wants to stay with Whindersson and João Guilherme | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram MC Mirella

The singer Mirella, who asked Dynho Alves for a divorce for not agreeing with the dancer’s relationship with Sthe Matos in “A Fazenda 13”, revealed this Thursday (23) that she wants to stay with Whindersson Nunes, João Guilherme and Caio Castro in the stage single.

In a conversation with Matheus Mazzafera, during Tainá Costa’s party, Mirella answered which celebrities she would be with in the traditional “Pego, Pensa ou Passo”. The singer guaranteed that she didn’t stay with anyone after the divorce, denied the affair with Whindersson, but did not rule out possible involvement with the comedian.

“I’m still thinking about some possibilities. I’m a difficult person to select, I’m boring, but there are already people in my sights for that. I haven’t stayed yet. I think [em ficar com Whindersson], I have to see if he wants. Caught,” said Mirella.

Dynho Alves’ ex-wife also gave that she would stay with Caio Castro, Grazi Massafera and João Guilherme. “Caught [Caio], he is cat. And João, I get it”, he said.

João, Leonardo’s son, was approached by Mazzafera at the event and also said he would stay with Mirella. The influencer praised the singer. “I love her smile and that she is my size. Very cute”, she told in front of the singer.

About an affair with Victor Igoh, Sthe’s ex-fiancé, Mirella hesitated, but stated that it is better not to surrender this type of relationship with the Bahian.





