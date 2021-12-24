After Thelminha criticizes Tiago Leifert, Paula von Sperling rebuts ex-BBB: ‘Hypocritical militancy’ | celebrities



Paula von Sperling countered Thelminha’s criticisms against Tiago Leifert, in the midst of a controversy with Ícaro Silva – Reproduction/TV Globo

Paula von Sperling countered Thelminha’s criticisms against Tiago Leifert, amidst the controversy with Ícaro SilvaPlayback/TV Globo

Published 12/23/2021 1:48 PM

Rio – “BBB19” champion Paula von Sperling detonated Thelma Assis, after the doctor criticized Tiago Leifert for failing to follow the ex-brothers who disagreed with her position in the fight that began with Ícaro Silva’s controversial statements about the reality. The blonde used her Instagram Stories, this Thursday (23), to counter the comments made by the winner of the twentieth edition of the program.

“A ‘BBB’ champion who supports such a thought, and comes to say that Tiago should agree with her for representation! Where will the hypocritical militancy end up? He spit and keeps spitting on the plate he ate, yes,” said the girl from Minas Gerais.

Then, Paula continued to criticize Thelma for the statements made last Wednesday night: “If she opened a company, it was because the budget increased and it wasn’t the medicine that provided! Ungrateful plant and that is still sending ‘hate’ to me with this indirect of ‘racist mine’. If there’s one thing I would never do in this life, it’s failing to recognize everything the BBB has done for me and my family by enjoying this guy’s junk post [Ícaro], so I still have access to it [Leifert] and you do not! Ungrateful”, he completed.

It is worth remembering that the champion of “BBB19” was even indicted by the Racial Crimes and Crimes of Intolerance (DECRADI) for statements made during the reality show against Rodrigo França. Despite the controversial behavior, Leifert said that Paula “took the show on her back” in a recent interview with GQ Brasil magazine, in which she reveals her favorite ex-BBBs.

understand the controversy

Last Monday, actor Ícaro Silva used his social networks to end rumors that he would participate in the next edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, on TV Globo. In a post on Twitter, the artist rebelled and called the reality “mediocre entertainment”, which displeased fans and former participants of the attraction.

Despite having left the position of presenter of the reality show, Tiago Leifert published a letter addressed to Icaro and shared opinions on the web with his position. “Your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you (incidentally, not only did we not hurt you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!). does is superior, it’s not based on facts, it’s really arrogance,” shot the journalist in an Instagram post.

In a “rejoinder”, Ícaro spoke again and countered the comments made by Leifert, questioning the communicator’s omission in other controversies related to the reality show, such as cases of racism. The 34-year-old actor received support from ex-BBBs such as Thelma Assis, Babu Santana, Manu Gavassi, who ended up taking ‘unfollow’ from Tiago on social media.