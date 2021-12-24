After Thelminha criticizes Tiago Leifert, Paula von Sperling rebuts ex-BBB: ‘Hypocritical militancy’ | celebrities

Paula von Sperling countered Thelminha’s criticisms against Tiago Leifert, amidst the controversy with Ícaro SilvaPlayback/TV Globo
Published 12/23/2021 1:48 PM
“A ‘BBB’ champion who supports such a thought, and comes to say that Tiago should agree with her for representation! Where will the hypocritical militancy end up? He spit and keeps spitting on the plate he ate, yes,” said the girl from Minas Gerais.
Then, Paula continued to criticize Thelma for the statements made last Wednesday night: “If she opened a company, it was because the budget increased and it wasn’t the medicine that provided! Ungrateful plant and that is still sending ‘hate’ to me with this indirect of ‘racist mine’. If there’s one thing I would never do in this life, it’s failing to recognize everything the BBB has done for me and my family by enjoying this guy’s junk post [Ícaro], so I still have access to it [Leifert] and you do not! Ungrateful”, he completed.
understand the controversy
Last Monday, actor Ícaro Silva used his social networks to end rumors that he would participate in the next edition of “Big Brother Brasil”, on TV Globo. In a post on Twitter, the artist rebelled and called the reality “mediocre entertainment”, which displeased fans and former participants of the attraction.
Despite having left the position of presenter of the reality show, Tiago Leifert published a letter addressed to Icaro and shared opinions on the web with his position. “Your opinion about realities is not a constructive criticism, but just a gratuitous aggression to those who never hurt you (incidentally, not only did we not hurt you, we probably paid your salary in the last one!). does is superior, it’s not based on facts, it’s really arrogance,” shot the journalist in an Instagram post.