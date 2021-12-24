Alinne Moraes says that her husband hates ships with Cauã Reymond: “Get serious”

Actress Alinne Moraes said that her husband is annoyed with fans who ship her with the actor; check out

The actress Alinne Moraes told that her husband, the director Mauro Lima, is annoyed by comments that root for her and Cauã Reymond form a possible couple, as in a place in the sun. This Thursday (23), the actress spoke about her lover’s reaction to seeing what the fans say.

15 years ago, Bárbara and Renato/Christian’s interpreters were lovers in real life and, since the end of the relationship, they still go through suffocation with the support of some fans on the internet, who often go beyond the limits.

In an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper The globe, the insistence of the fans even irritates the actress’s husband. The actress says that there are people who mix fiction with reality taking the peace from the director.

“Mauro is a director and screenwriter, which makes him know as well as I do the craft of building stories, people and fiction. He, regardless of that, understands reality a lot too. Therefore, what takes him seriously are the other types of ‘fans’ he reads on Twitter,” she explained.

The artist also points out that fans have to understand that they don’t live the story of the soap opera: “There’s no way to ship me and Cauã because it’s not us. They are the characters from fiction. Those lives are not ours. Shippam the couple from the novel, from the screen, from that context, with that costume.”

Finally, she attributes this reaction from fans as a return to her great work: “I’m not Barbara, and he’s not Christian. Anyway, causing this reaction tells me I’ve done my job well”.

EYES!

The actress Alinne Moraesleft fans breathless on social media this Thursday (9) by appearing in a series of bold clicks. Naked and wearing only a pair of pantyhose, she photographed herself.

on air in a place in the sun, the actress appeared in various sensual and suggestive poses. Without being vulgar, she achieved unprecedented angles of her beauty.