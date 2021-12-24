Alinne Moraes says that rooting for Cauã Reymond takes her husband out of his mind

Alinne Moraes commented on public pressure (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Globo)

There are few hot scenes between the characters of Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond in “A Place in the Sun”. Chemistry is highly praised on social media and there is even a crowd that surpasses fiction. Alinne and Cauã dated 15 years ago and some fans would like to see them together again.

Focused on character, the actress is happy with the approval of the public, but is uncomfortable with the pressure that involves more than her work. Her husband, director and screenwriter Mauro Lima, also “gets out of his mind” with invasive comments. In an interview with columnist Patricia Kogut, Alinne reveals how her partner feels.

“Mauro is a director and screenwriter, which makes him know as well as I do the craft of building stories, people and fiction. Regardless of that, he understands reality a lot too. So what makes him mad are the other types of ‘fans’ he reads on Twitter,” says the artist.

Throwing a bucket of cold water on those who hope that she and Cauã will live a romance in real life, Alinne remembers that the story lived in the soap opera has no connection with reality. Currently, both are married and are happy with their relationships. Reymond even continues with Mariana Goldfarb.

“There’s no way to ship me and Cauã because it’s not us. They’re fictional characters. Those lives aren’t ours. They ship the couple from the soap opera, from the screen, from that context, with that costume. I’m not Barbara, and he’s not Christian. In any case, causing this reaction tells me I’ve done my job well,” says Alinne.

Recently, Mariana Goldfarb spoke about the hot scenes between her husband and ex-girlfriend in the soap opera. “People stop me on the street to ask how I’m not jealous, how I can stand it. It’s too weird to be charged for not being jealous. If you’re in a relationship with someone, wanting that person to develop, succeed, that’s right. I’m not going to play down the relationship or feel jealous, or anything that won’t add to anything,” he said.