Allan sues Fluminense in the labor court and collects debts; values ​​are surprising

The club’s board of directors has been investing heavily in signings for the next season

Allan attended Fluminense in 2019, and is currently at Atlético-MG, filed a labor claim at the Regional Labor Court of Rio de Janeiro, the TRT-RJ, against the Tricolor of Laranjeiras. The amount charged by the athlete is BRL 715,183.31 on unpaid rights while on the team.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder claims not to have received the thirteenth salary, proportional vacations, labor fines and FGTS. It is worth remembering that the player only stayed at Fluminense from February to December 2019. The petition alleges, for example, that the player is entitled to BRL 132.8 thousand of FGTS that have not been deposited.

The athlete is being represented by the lawyers Marllus Lito Freire and Joana Prado. According to information from the journalist Nelson Lima Neto, reporter for the column of Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper ‘The globe’. During the season he was at Tricolor das Laranjeiras, allan played 47 matches and scored no goals.

allan the team arrived through a loan agreement with the Liverpool, gives England, becoming the highlight of the team in 2019. The steering wheel even gave interviews stating that he wanted to stay on the team, which led the club’s sports board to try to hire him permanently. However, he preferred to get it right with the Atlético-MG.