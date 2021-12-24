Ambev (ABEV3) will invest R$ 870 million in a new sustainable glass factory

(Disclosure/Ambev)

Ambev (ABEV3) announced this Thursday (23) that it will build a new sustainable glass factory. Far beyond supplying the entire country, the unit represents a bet on the development of reverse logistics and circular economy. Expected to start operating in 2025, the unit will be located in Paraná and will have an investment of R$ 870 million.

According to the company, all production will be in line with the company’s goal of having 100% of its products in returnable packaging or mostly made from recycled content by 2025.

The glass factory will produce bottles from the recycling of shards, collected in partnerships with reverse logistics companies and cooperatives. The new plant will have the capacity to produce long neck, 300ml, 600ml and 1L bottles for various labels, such as Stella Artois, Becks and Spaten, and will supply its breweries in several states, in addition to Paraná itself.

In addition, the unit will have 100% renewable electricity and will be prepared to operate with biofuels. It will have a plant for treating 100% of the effluents generated and reusing the water used in the process, as well as several cutting-edge technologies, ensuring high water and energy efficiency.

According to Rodrigo Figueiredo, vice president of Sustainability and Supplies at Ambev, the new glass factory will drive an increasingly sustainable future, positively impacting the entire reverse logistics ecosystem. In addition to the circular packaging goal, the construction addresses other commitments of the company, such as having 100% of energy coming from renewable sources.

Ambev’s first glass factory, inaugurated in 2008 in Rio de Janeiro, is today the glassmaker that works with the highest percentage of recycled material in Brazil. This year, it made – in a pioneering way after a few years of research and development – ​​its first 100% recycled glass bottle in the country on an industrial scale, the company points out.

Ambev highlights in a statement that glass, which is one of the main packaging for beverages, has great potential for recycling. When recycled, in addition to promoting the reverse logistics chain, it generates positive impacts such as reduced energy consumption and CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere.

