Amidst the controversy with Ícaro Silva, Tiago Leifert cancels his participation in the final of ‘The Voice Brasil’

James Leifert reappeared on social networks this Thursday afternoon (23) after the pins he publicly exchanged with the actor Icarus Silva. When making a series of Stories on Instagram, the presenter announced that he will no longer be in the final of “The Voice Brasil”, which takes place today on Globo’s screen.

“Today is the final of ‘The Voice’, it was going to be my last night and I had the plan to go to Rio and be in the audience, but it won’t work, I won’t make it, I can’t travel yet, I need to stay here in São Paulo close to my family, at the right time we talk about it”, said Leifert.

“I’m not wearing an electronic anklet, I wasn’t caught in the car wash. At the right time, we’ll talk. But I really wanted to be there, I’m going to make an effort to watch because of the schedule, but I wanted to leave a kiss for the whole team”, concluded.

Understand the controversy between Tiago Leifert and Ícaro Silva

This week, the former “Big Brother Brazil” presenter and Ícaro Silva needled on the internet after the global actor said he thinks the reality show is ‘mediocre entertainment’.

When leaving in defense of the attraction, which he was the presenter for 5 years, Tiago Leifert countered and said that Ícaro’s opinion on realities is not a constructive criticism, but a gratuitous aggression.

Watch the video:

