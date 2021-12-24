Amidst the flu outbreak, private hospitals in Salvador reinforce teams of doctors and nurses; association discards collapse | Bahia

Private hospitals in Salvador have opened exclusive wards for patients with flu symptoms, amid the outbreak of the disease. The teams were strengthened by hiring doctors, nurses, technicians and administrators. The information was confirmed by the Association of Hospitals of the Private Network of Bahia.

Mauro Adan, president of the association, spoke about the matter this Wednesday morning (22), in an interview with Jornal da Manhã, on TV Bahia. He ruled out the possibility of a network collapse, but says that the current situation requires alert from the population.

“We are increasing our operational capacity. We are still able to grow and serve more users. But it is important that people be careful, keep their distance, wear a mask when they are in the presence of other people, stay outdoors so that we can control this issue of the flu outbreak in our city”, he pointed out.

According to Mauro, currently the average waiting time for assistance in the private network has varied between two to four hours, depending on the risk classification. According to him, the movement in the emergencies of private hospitals registered growth of almost 100%, almost all patients with flu-like symptoms.

“Private units have reinforced teams. We hire doctors, nurses so that we can assist people in the shortest time possible”, he informed. Adan did not detail the numbers of hirings, nor the units that were reinforced, but he confirmed that, in addition to the installed capacity , there can be expansion to serve patients, if necessary.

On Tuesday (21), the health secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, admitted that the increase in the occupancy rate in private hospitals in the capital of Bahia is causing concern.

“The private health network is much more difficult to expand than we do, [sistema] public. Apart from Materdei Hospital, which is still being built, we do not have new private hospitals in the city. If the richest have a problem in the private network, we will have to support it in the public network.”

The disease outbreak was confirmed on December 14th. The most recent data released by the Municipal Health Department, on Tuesday (21), indicate that of the 238 cases registered since the beginning of the year, 209 are of the H3N2 subtype. Of these, 151 were counted between November and December.

The Health Secretary of Salvador, Léo Prates, commented on the search in the units because of the flu, which has put pressure on the system in the capital and, as a result, patients with other illnesses have been harmed.

“Mostly stroke, heart attack and aggravated cancer patients. Is the flu killing? Directly, no. But if I have an aggravated person and I have to put them in the general ICU bed, the person remains hospitalized, there is no vacancy and in the meantime there is a person with stroke, the person with stroke will certainly die, unfortunately”, he commented.

Another situation that causes concern and has put pressure on the health network is the increase in the occupancy rate of beds that are exclusive to Covid-19 in the capital of Bahia.

As of December 17, the city had 36% occupancy. On the 21st, this number jumped to 60%. In Bahia, there are 507 beds totally dedicated to the disease. In the same four days, the occupancy rate in the state rose from 45% to 54%.

Because they look similar, the symptoms of flu and Covid-19 can be confused. The coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center of the Department of Health (Sesab), Izabel Marcílio, said patients even occupy Intensive Care Units (ICU) even before the disease is confirmed.

“Sometimes, the patient needs a lot of intensive care and the PCR result has not arrived. Some are transferred to the ICU as suspects. So, in this occupation, we have confirmed and suspected patients. When the result comes out, we separate them to another ICU”, he said.

