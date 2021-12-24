Ana Maria Braga makes Christmas turkey and plays with the bird’s name

Louro José was missing, shouting: ‘Namaria!!!’. Today, the presenter played with the turkey recipe she was preparing as a tip for Christmas on “Mais voce” (TV Globo).
What was not lacking was seasoning and phrases with double meanings during the preparation: from washing the bird to passing it in cornmeal.
She also mentioned how she missed her companion Louro José at these moments to alert her to the puns: “With this turkey in my hand, I’m already feeling like Christmas. If Louro had it here, I’d have a lot of fun. I’m already having fun, but I miss him”.
Turn on the water and I’m eager to clean the turkey from the inside, the outside and scrub. I forgot to pass the lemon, I’m sorry, I was excited about my turkey. Ana Maria Braga
Between requests to treat the turkey with affection and exfoliate the bird — the presenter’s words — the game continued throughout the program until it was time to put the turkey in the oven.
In fact, Ana Maria said that it didn’t matter “the size of the turkey” to put it in the oven.
You massaged the turkey, he will be very grateful to you and happy with life after a massage like this with affection. Ana Maria Braga