Ana Maria Braga makes Christmas turkey and plays with the bird’s name

Louro José was missing, shouting: ‘Namaria!!!’. Today, the presenter played with the turkey recipe she was preparing as a tip for Christmas on “Mais voce” (TV Globo).

What was not lacking was seasoning and phrases with double meanings during the preparation: from washing the bird to passing it in cornmeal.

She also mentioned how she missed her companion Louro José at these moments to alert her to the puns: “With this turkey in my hand, I’m already feeling like Christmas. If Louro had it here, I’d have a lot of fun. I’m already having fun, but I miss him”.

Turn on the water and I’m eager to clean the turkey from the inside, the outside and scrub. I forgot to pass the lemon, I’m sorry, I was excited about my turkey. Ana Maria Braga