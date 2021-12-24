Ana Paula Padrão opens the game about changes in bra use: ‘Libertação’ | celebrities



Ana Paula Padrão reflects on bra use – Reproduction/Instagram

Ana Paula Padrão reflects on the use of the braReproduction/Instagram

Posted 23/12/2021 10:50 | Updated 12/23/2021 10:52 AM

Rio – Ana Paula Padrão used her social networks, this Wednesday night (22), to share a reflection on the use of the bra. In a text published on Instagram, the 56-year-old presenter reveals that, during the pandemic, she changed her thinking about ways to use the garment, no longer seeing herself obliged to wear the accessory in a “conventional” way.

“Retired? Not so much. He just changed roles”, began the journalist in the caption of the photo in which she appears holding a black lingerie. “In an interview with ‘Fala Celio’ I said that among the things that have been left behind in my post-pandemic life is the bra. Why did I wear it? go around without that. I don’t know, a certain autopilot,” he reported.

Then, Ana Paula explains the moment when she started to rethink the use of clothing: “Then social isolation came and they were left in the drawer for many months. When it came to going back to face-to-face meetings, I asked myself: what sense does it make to wear a garment from clothes so that others can think this or that about me? Well, that’s someone else’s problem, not mine. People, what a release!”

“The bra has, and has always had, many other functions. Sustaining, providing security, protecting, climbing, filling and such, according to the culture, the historical moment and the needs of each woman! I think that, in some situations, he is pure charm. Like a spaghetti strap showing, a lace showing, a contrasting color under the clothes… So now I take the piece out of the drawer when I want to provoke a certain effect on the look. And look at myself in the mirror and like it!”, declared the presenter of ‘MasterChef Brasil’.

The journalist ended the text in a good-humored way, with a provocation citing the feminist movements of the 1960s: “What changed was to release me from the conventional use of the bra. Now I wear it for myself. I think I came late to that conclusion (I I know, I know, bras were already burned as a symbol of female oppression back in the 60s!) but, guys, I’m here!”, he concluded.

Check out the publication: