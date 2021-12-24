Analysts’ Top 3 Predictions of 2021 (and What They Teach for 2022) – Money Times

Is error human? And when does this mistake involve other people’s money? For 2021 seems to have played many tricks on the analysts and economists on duty. The year began with a feeling of optimism regarding the discovery of vaccines and the economic reopening.

However, numerous factors, such as inflation persistent and high fees, threw down the most optimistic scenarios, causing numerous projections to be well below expectations.

See below:

1 – IPCA at 3.32%

Yea, the first Focus Bulletin, of January, nailed a IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), considered the official inflation of the country and calculated by the IBGE, from just 3.32% for 2021. Since then, things have gone downhill: inflation proved that it was not seasonal and was not due solely and exclusively to high food prices.

The increase in electricity, in which the Federal government thank you creating a more expensive flag than the red oneto face one of the worst water crises in Brazil in recent years.

The high in gasoline, with the price at pumps reaching R$7 in some cities, was another great villain. Opera summary: the IPCA will end the year above 10%, well more than double the initially projected.

2 – Selic at 3%

If the error with the IPCA was big, with the Selic, the basic interest rate, not even mentioned. The Central Bank tried to keep the interest rate at the lowest levels in history as far as it could: the first increase, of 0.75 percentage points, took place in March and took the rate to 2.75% a year. Although small, it was quite symbolic, as it was the first high since July 2015 (yes, almost six years earlier).

Since then, BC noticed the hole it was getting into and in six months raised the Selic by 6.5 points. ANDin March, banks like the BofA it’s the Credit Suisse, predicted the Selic at up to 6.5% in 2021, which was even seen with a pessimistic tone. The projection now is that the index will reach in 2022 above 11%.

3 – Ibovespa at 150 thousand points

We can divide the year into two parts: the first half benefited from rising commodity prices. The second succumbed to the sharp decline in economic activity data, with revisions to economic expectations in Brazil extending even to 2022.

And it was exactly in July, when the Ibovespa hit almost 130 thousand points, that analysts already envisioned a stretch of up to 150,000 points.

There were a series of positive factors, such as advances in the vaccination process, tax and administrative reforms on the Congress’ agenda, rise in commodities favoring the rise of the Stock Exchange, and the Fed with a mild speech about raising interest rates.

However, inflationary pressure, the opening of the interest curve and the worsening of the fiscal situation, with the government abandoning the spending ceiling, made the Ibovespa turn upside down.

“The classic mistake of market professionals was to perpetuate a good situation, which we were experiencing halfway through this year, in our financial and mathematical models”, points out the research manager of the active Pedro Serra in Ibovespa projection change report.

Why are we so wrong anyway?

According to the professor and director of the finance studies center at FGV, William Eid Junior, there is a bias in the market that is called bias of the status quo.

“We try to predict based on what’s happening right now. Is the economy going bad? So we predict bad times. Is the economy doing well? So, we foresee good moments”, he says.

For him, before anything else, it is necessary to analyze who is making the forecast. “Usually, those who sell shares have a very strong bias. It’s rare to go against the tide, swim against the current. If stock sellers are saying that the Ibovespa is going to 150,000 points, I will go with them. What you would need to see is that guy from the bank’s treasury, who is handling the bank’s money”, he adds.

In the opinion of Vera Rita de Mello Ferreira, consultant and professor of economic psychology and behavioral finance and president-elect of IAREP – The International Association for Research in Economic Psychology, the most renowned specialists in this area that mixes psychology and economics do not risk making predictions for a simple reason: it is not possible.

“On the other hand, the human being cannot bear not knowing. This bothers so much that people prefer to fool themselves, to deceive themselves, to pretend that they now know. Of course, public policy needs to be based on projection. But getting this data requires very deep and painstaking work. Analysts don’t have access to the data or don’t have the expertise to do a well-done analysis. Furthermore, in a moment of uncertainty like this, when any declaration affects the dollar, then it becomes much more difficult”, he argues.

What to do to protect yourself?

According to Eid Junior, from FGV, to protect yourself from these holes, there is no way. The best thing is to diversify. “But for the person who has little money, then there’s no point in thinking about it. Then go for the safest one”, he advises.

Mello Ferreira is also on the same line. “If you lose a little here, it’s quite possible that you can win there and vice versa. So, it is better to distribute the resources among products from different sectors that are structured in a different way as well”, he says.

In addition, the investor needs to be calm and prudent and not fall into the “mermaid’s song” of investments that promise worlds and funds in short periods of time.

“Focusing on the very short term has the danger that, as you have a major loss, you end up overreacting. It’s something he calls loss aversion: we feel the pain of losing more than twice as much as the joy of gaining the same amount. So when a loss happens, people get desperate and go into turmoil”, he explains.