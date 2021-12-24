Anatel discovers software capable of stealing consumer data on TV Box

Yadunandan Singh

An alert made this Wednesday (22/12) by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) pointed out the presence of malicious software (malware) in TV boxes not approved by the agency. These programs are capable of capturing data from users.

The devices are used to transform traditional televisions into smart ones and, with this, users can download applications like Netflix and YouTube and follow common channels without needing an antenna, through IPTV apps.

The agency also informed that in the last two years, 3.8 million unauthorized products were withdrawn from the market and, of these, 1.1 million were TV Boxes.

There are legal (when authorized by the agency) or illegal TV Boxes. In the tests, Anatel used non-approved products acquired in popular shopping centers and on the internet.

The agency has identified malware on equipment that allows external agents to capture information from users connected to the same network, such as financial data and photos.

The agents were also able, through the software, to remotely operate the applications installed on the television.

“In addition to violating copyrighted content, [TV Boxes não homologados] they also contain vulnerabilities that compromise the security and protection of user data”, concluded Anatel in the report.



