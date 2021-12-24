André Rizek claims that Botafogo was sold and causes euphoria among Alvinegro fans

THE Botafogo seeks to become SAF (Society Anonymous of Football) and the goal is very close to being achieved. According to André Rizek, presenter at Grupo Globo, the club has already managed to complete the sale to investors, with the help of Banco XP.

> Eduardo Freeland reveals Botafogo’s competition goals in 2022: ‘We have to be down to earth’



– My source sent me here: sold. But I don’t have more details. It is XP that is intermediating this, as it did with Cruzeiro, but I couldn’t get more details – said the presenter of “SporTV Selection”.

Last week, Cruzeiro was purchased by former player Ronaldo Fenômeno for R$ 400 million. Rizek also said that the value of the sale of Botafogo was higher than that of Raposa.

– The value is higher than the Cruzeiro, Botafogo will not reveal the partner. Botafogo is selling 90% for an amount higher than that paid to Cruzeiro – said Rizek.

The news spread by Rizek in “Seleção Sportv” caused euphoria among the fans of Botafogo and left the subject among the most commented on Twitter in the country. Fans are counting on the change to ‘club-company’ so that Alvinegro can be successful in the future.

Botafogo faces financial difficulties that hinder the board to act in the market. With that, the club has not announced any reinforcement for the 2022 season, in which the team will compete in the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.