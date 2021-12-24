Another team from the Serie A of Brasileirão approves the change to be a club-company

Coritiba has partner approval for management transformation

the partners of Coritiba approved the change of the management model to Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF)) in an online poll that took place this Thursday.

With the participation of 4,099 of the 11,335 members eligible to vote, 95.47% were in favor of the transition. There were registered 3,902 votes in favour, 185 against, 5 blank and 7 null.

With the approval, Coritiba now intends to adopt three steps: debt treatment and settlement, excellent management structure and corporate governance. However, management expects to find an investor after 2023.

Most football teams today are treated as non-profit entities. From the moment the club becomes the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol, it may undergo a new transition to the club-company model.

See the official note released by Coritiba:

“At an assembly held this Thursday (23) the white-thigh member, able to vote, authorized the Administrative Council of Coritiba Foot Ball Club with 95.47% approval to form the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF).

Clube alviverde will now start the bureaucratic procedures for the constitution of this new company. The result of the Extraordinary General Meeting of partners was essential for Coritiba to be prepared for the benefits that the SAF Law brings, especially in relation to:

– Safe and efficient mechanisms to face the club’s historic debt; – The best governance and sustainability models for management; – And fundraising in the short, medium and long term. It is important to remind the thigh-white fan partner that SAF’s approval ensures the maintenance of the history and image of Coritiba Foot Ball Club, ensuring that the club continues to be the guardian of issues such as symbols, emblems, colors, shirts and other inseparable elements of its tradition, while any and all changes in this direction can only occur with the approval of the Club as an association.

Based on the definitions, together with the Club’s internal statutory structures and valuing transparency in the relationship with its fans and with the market, Coritiba will, in due course, announce the next steps related to the implementation of the SAF.

With the result, the Board of Directors of Coritiba Foot Ball Club thanks the supporter partner for their participation and trust in this very important moment in the Club’s history, demonstrating the understanding that Coritiba is going through and what are the necessary decisions for its modernization and restructuring.

Board of Directors”.