ANS authorizes transfer of users from Amil individual plans to APS from January 1st

RIO – As of January 1, 2022, the 337,459 beneficiaries of Amil’s individual and family plans will be served by APS – Personalized Health Assistance.

The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) announced this Wednesday the authorization for the partial transfer of the Amil portfolio, in accordance with Normative Resolution No. 112/2005.

In a statement published on the Amil website, the UnitedHealth Group Brazil informs the authorization and highlights that both companies, Amil and APS belong to the group, which is also highlighted by ANS.

The text also states that “nothing changes for the beneficiaries, who continue to be served by the same accredited network, supported by the same conditions of the contracted services, with the same monthly fees and under the same rules as the regulatory agency.” And it ends by stating that the group’s service channels are available to beneficiaries to clarify any doubts.

According to sources, to get rid of the portfolio, UnitedHealth, which owns Amil, will spend R$ 3 billion so that APS, associated with investment vehicle Fiord Capital, assumes the contracts.

Headquartered in Jundiaí, APS has just over 11 thousand users. Among the 370 thousand Amil beneficiaries who will be transferred to the company, most are in São Paulo, 260 thousand, the rest are divided between Paraná and Rio de Janeiro.