ANS authorizes transfer of users from Amil individual plans to APS from January 1st
ANS authorizes transfer of users from Amil individual plans to APS from January 1st
RIO – As of January 1, 2022, the 337,459 beneficiaries of Amil’s individual and family plans will be served by APS – Personalized Health Assistance.
The National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) announced this Wednesday the authorization for the partial transfer of the Amil portfolio, in accordance with Normative Resolution No. 112/2005.
In a statement published on the Amil website, the UnitedHealth Group Brazil informs the authorization and highlights that both companies, Amil and APS belong to the group, which is also highlighted by ANS.
The text also states that “nothing changes for the beneficiaries, who continue to be served by the same accredited network, supported by the same conditions of the contracted services, with the same monthly fees and under the same rules as the regulatory agency.” And it ends by stating that the group’s service channels are available to beneficiaries to clarify any doubts.
According to sources, to get rid of the portfolio, UnitedHealth, which owns Amil, will spend R$ 3 billion so that APS, associated with investment vehicle Fiord Capital, assumes the contracts.
Headquartered in Jundiaí, APS has just over 11 thousand users. Among the 370 thousand Amil beneficiaries who will be transferred to the company, most are in São Paulo, 260 thousand, the rest are divided between Paraná and Rio de Janeiro.
Individual plans must not go up
Individual plans represent 20% of the market and are regulated by the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS), which defines the readjustment in May. Given the drop in the use of health plans during the pandemic in 2020 for surgeries and consultations, costs have fallen and there should be no increase. Specialists see a chance to even reduce tuition fees.
Operators press for increase in collectives
They represent 80% of the market and have readjustments defined in direct negotiation between companies and operators. Although they are not required to follow what is defined for individual contracts, the expectation is that the pressure on plans will increase. Consumer protection entities claim lack of transparency in the calculation of the readjustment.
Impact of one readjustment on another
Lawyers see the risk of consumers seeking in court equalization or approximation between the readjustment of individual and collective contracts. Agency linked to the Ministry of Justice investigates whether operators of collective plans apply smaller readjustments in contracts of large companies, with greater negotiation capacity, and compensate with higher increases for small ones.
ANS emphasizes that all contract rules will be kept, such as the anniversary date, which determines the month of annual increase, the current monthly fee and readjustment rules provided for in the contract.
The regulatory agency also emphasizes that there will be no requirement to fulfill new needs. And he also highlights that “consumers who do not want to go to the new operator will be able to check the possibility of portability of needs”.
Amil remains responsible for assisting the beneficiaries, says ANS, until the effective transfer of the portfolio, on January 1st.
Check the criteria for portability
• The beneficiary must be linked to a health plan.
• The plan of origin must be regulated, that is, it must have been contracted after January 1, 1999 or it must have been adapted to Law No. 9,656/98.
• The beneficiary must be up to date with the payment of the monthly fee with the operator of the original plan.
• The beneficiary must have fulfilled the period of permanence, as the case may be:
(1) in the first portability, you must be at least 2 years with the operator of the original plan or for at least 3 years, if you have fulfilled Temporary Partial Coverage (CPT) for pre-existing illnesses and injuries;
(2) if the beneficiary joined the plan of origin exercising the portability of grace periods, the minimum period of permanence required in the plan becomes 1 year, but if this portability was for a plan with coverage not provided for in the assistance segmentation of the plan origin, the minimum period to be fulfilled will be 2 years.
• The price range of the destination plan must be equal to or less than the plan of origin of the beneficiary, considering the date of consultation with the portability module of needs in the ANS Guide to Health Plans.
• If the destination plan is a collective contracting plan, the beneficiary must prove a relationship with the legal entity contracting the plan or the beneficiary must be or have a relationship with an individual entrepreneur.