Anvisa’s head cites the ‘macabro’ number of deaths and charges children with vaccination

The director-president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), Antonio Barra Torres, demanded explanations from the Ministry of Health for the delay in starting the vaccination against covid-19 of children aged 5 to 11 years, already authorized by the agency a week ago . For Barra Torres, the ministry must say why it chooses to delay the campaign while the country registers “macbre statistics” of deaths in this age group.

“We have 301 children dead between the ages of 5 and 11 since covid-19 started until the beginning of December. In these 21 months, in simple math, we have a little more than 14 child deaths a month, practically one to every two days. So I think this information to society is necessary,” said the head of Anvisa in an interview with O Globo newspaper.

He also criticized the Ministry of Health’s option to open a public consultation on the subject and only release the final decision on January 5, 2022 — 20 days after Anvisa released the vaccination of children against covid-19.

“Which are the entities that have already manifested themselves for the quality, safety and efficacy of these vaccines? Anvisa (…), Conass [Conselho Nacional de Secretários de Saúde], the Conasems [Conselho Nacional de Secretarias Municipais de Saúde] and also the Technical Advisory Chamber of the Ministry of Health, CTAI. So what will be the scientific entity that remains to be consulted in this country?”, he asked.

I understand that the Ministry needs to present to society the justification for why we keep a macabre statistic unchanged [de mortes de crianças]. (…) This vaccine is used all over the world. Today, there are more than 7 million doses applied. (…) So these are questions that, in fact, do not concern the regulator [Anvisa]. The questions I just asked are questions as a citizen.

Antonio Barra Torres, to the Globe

The vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old with Pfizer’s immunizing agent was released by Anvisa a week ago, on the last 16th. effective, with benefits that outweigh the risks.

There is no forecast for the beginning of the campaign for children, since the Ministry of Health did not buy pediatric doses of the vaccine. In a note released last week, Pfizer said that the contract to supply 100 million doses in 2022 includes the possibility of delivering the modified versions, but the shipment depends on a request from the Brazilian government.

death threats

In October, the possibility of including children in the vaccination campaign against covid-19 had already motivated death threats to Anvisa directors. According to Barra Torres, the intimidations are a “clear attempt” to interfere in the agency’s work and are encouraged on social media, including by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We already have more than 170 threats compiled,” he told Globo. “There are posts saying, ‘Don’t mess with our kids.’ We’re not messing with any kids, we’re doing the job of analyzing documents and saying whether or not they’re reaching the required levels. very bad in the agency’s work, stimulated by a series of information conveyed [nas redes].”

We have very unfortunate statements by the President of the Republic in this regard. We had one on December 16, which was the request for the names of those involved. [na aprovação da vacina para crianças]. The phrase itself, if taken out of context, may seem to be just the exercise of the supreme authority of the country, free right, to request the information he deems necessary. But, when this phrase is placed in context, in the intonation and in everything that was said in that same live, it is understood that this was not the intention.

Antonio Barra Torres, to the Globe

Last Sunday (19), in a statement, Anvisa informed that the threats of violence had intensified and, therefore, sent letters to the GSI (Institutional Security Office), to the Ministry of Justice, to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the Federal Police asking for protection from the agency’s members, in addition to new investigations.

Today, five days later, the PF has still not decided whether or not to offer protection to the threatened servers, according to what was found by the UOL.