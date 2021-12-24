Apart from XP, the proposal of R$ 700 million by SAF do Botafogo is already with President Durcesio; board analyzes foreign investor offer

Alvinegras social networks were in an uproar this Thursday afternoon (23/12) due to the news given by the journalist Andrew Rizek that the Botafogo it would be 99% sold to an investor. in fact the SAF alvinegra is very well underway and the decision is in the hands of the president Durcesio Mello.

According to sources consulted by the EC Bulletin, a proposal of approximately BRL 700 million officially emerged in recent days apart from the partnership with the XP Investments. This offer would have been achieved under the leadership of Gustavo Almeida Magalhães, name that happened Laércio Paiva in the initial plan of Botafogo SA, presented before the new coronavirus pandemic.

Dealings with the investor, which is foreign and has experience in the sports sphere, started ten months ago, but in the last quarter of 2021 they matured. All under secrecy and, above all, without the spotlight after the partnership signed with XP at the end of October. If approved internally, representatives of the group would soon meet with the Alvinegra board to present bank guarantees and a possible signing of the contract.

Searched by the column of the NET stove to comment on the foreign proposal before the publication of the article, president Durcesio Mello did not return the article’s calls.