Are you going back to Flamengo? After receiving criticism from the French press, Gerson makes an enigmatic post | Sport

Published 12/23/2021 6:30 PM

Rio – Gerson’s situation at the Olympique de Marseille remains complicated. The 24-year-old midfielder was heavily criticized after the team’s performance in the draw against Reims, in the last round of the French Championship. On his social networks, the former Flamengo player made an enigmatic post.

In his official profile on Twitter, Gerson published the image of a scene from the cartoon ‘Papa-Léguas’ in which he shows the chase between the characters. In addition, the Brazilian wrote: “Relentless persecution”. With that, his followers pointed as an ‘indirect’ to the criticism that the steering wheel has been receiving from the French press.

After the draw of the Olympique de Marseille, Gerson was criticized in the evaluation of the “L Équipe”. “Disappointing since the beginning of the season, the midfielder didn’t shine and disappeared in the second half against Reims. He didn’t start the night so badly, in a very offensive role, where he often found himself in the opposing area. There were some good intentions and strength of will, but nothing concrete, and he disappeared very early, invisible or almost in the second period”, highlighted the French newspaper.

Signed by the French club at the start of the European season in June, Gerson took the field in 22 games, scored three goals and provided two assists for Olympique Marseille. His transfer cost around 20 million euros to his current club.