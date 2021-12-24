Are you taking vitamin C for the flu? Supplement does not cure disease, it only prevents – 12/23/2021

The flu outbreak has been advancing in Brazil, causing an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations. When the first symptoms appear, such as coughing, sore throat and fever, many people turn to vitamin C. But does the supplement actually help cure the disease?

Vitamin C helps to strengthen the immune system and produce white blood cells, which are your defense cells. But consuming the nutrient when the virus is already installed doesn’t do much good, as the substance doesn’t kill the invader.

To date, there are no well-conducted scientific studies that prove that vitamin C cures viral illnesses such as the flu. In fact, not even the conventional drugs you buy at the pharmacy do that.

They only inhibit the symptoms of the disease such as pain, tiredness and nasal congestion. If it’s working well, the body “beats” the virus and heals itself—this usually takes four to seven days to happen.

Supplement helps in prevention

By boosting the immune system, if consumed regularly in adequate amounts, vitamin C can help prevent the virus from taking hold. There are even studies showing that adult individuals who supplemented the substance daily recorded a shorter duration of flu than the group that did not ingest the substance, as the body was stronger.

But this does not mean that the nutrient helps to alleviate symptoms and time the illness if consumed in a timely manner — that is, when the flu is already installed.

The indicated amount varies according to gender, weight and time of life, and even more, between healthy and sick. But most experts agree that 100 mg a day would have benefits.

It is important to remember that vitamin C is water soluble. Therefore, if it is ingested beyond what is recommended, its excess will be excreted in the urine, without toxic effects on health, as highlighted by the researchers.

How to treat the flu?

Some simple measures can help relieve symptoms, such as keeping hydrated, drinking plenty of fluids during the day, eating a balanced diet, and washing the nose with saline solution to prevent the accumulation of secretions. Depending on the case, the use of analgesics and/or antihistamines and antivirals may be recommended.

The flu becomes a concern if a person has a high fever with chills for more than three days, prostration, intense tiredness, shortness of breath, headache different from the usual one, and a change in the appearance of the cough with sputum. In these situations, she should see a doctor for a better evaluation.

* With information from articles published on 10/18/2017, 4/18/2018 and 12/20/2021.