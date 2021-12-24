Arrested, former president of South Korea receives pardon from current government

Park Geun-hye in hallway, next to policeman

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 22 years in prison

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pardoned former President Park Geun-hye, who was serving 22 years in prison for involvement in a major corruption scandal.

Park Geun-hye, now 69, was convicted of abuse of power and coercion after being impeached in 2017.

She was the first democratically elected leader in her country to be forced out of office.

This year, the former president was hospitalized three times due to chronic pain in her shoulder and lower back.

