Arrested, former president of South Korea receives pardon from current government

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 22 years in prison

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pardoned former President Park Geun-hye, who was serving 22 years in prison for involvement in a major corruption scandal.

Park Geun-hye, now 69, was convicted of abuse of power and coercion after being impeached in 2017.

She was the first democratically elected leader in her country to be forced out of office.

This year, the former president was hospitalized three times due to chronic pain in her shoulder and lower back.

Local news agency Yonhap said Park was included on Moon’s New Year amnesty list in part because of her fragile health. The announcement came as a surprise, as Moon Jae-in had previously declined to grant a pardon.

Moon came to power with a promise to root out corruption at the highest levels, according to the BBC’s Seoul correspondent Laura Bicker.

In 2018, Park was found guilty on 16 of the 18 counts she was targeted, most related to bribery and coercion.

The court ruled that she conspired with a close friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure conglomerates — such as electronics giant Samsung and retail chain Lotte — to give millions of dollars to foundations run by Choi.

In addition, Park was found guilty of leaking confidential documents to her longtime friend.

The former president has always denied any wrongdoing.