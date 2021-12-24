AstraZeneca: Three doses offer high levels of antibodies against Ômicron, company says

Three doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine offer “significantly increased antibody levels” against the Ômicron variant of the novel coronavirus. The information was released by the pharmaceutical, this Thursday (23), citing a new study by the University of Oxford.

The study found that three doses of AstraZeneca vaccine offered antibody levels against Ômicron comparable to those generated against the Delta variant after the primary two-dose regimen.

The findings, which have not yet been published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal, also showed that levels of antibodies generated in patients who received a booster dose of AstraZeneca were higher than those seen in people who were infected and naturally recovered from it. Covid-19.

The study looked at blood samples taken from 41 individuals who received three doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, along with blood samples from individuals who received only two doses and those who had recovered naturally from a previous infection.

Researchers involved in the new Oxford University study did not participate in the vaccine’s development, the drugmaker said in a press release.

