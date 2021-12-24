Atlético ends season with salaries up to date and 13th on the account – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Cantini/Atlético



The best team in the country today, Atlético ends 2021 with an “important title” also outside the four lines. State, Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champion, alvinegro ends the season with paid salaries and 13th in the employees’ account. During a pandemic period, when revenues were abruptly affected, what would be a mere obligation of the leaders becomes something to be celebrated.

One of Atlético’s patrons, businessman Rubens Menin, talks about the matter and highlights the importance of the planning carried out by the club, with the help of an audit carried out by the company Ernest & Young.

“Honestly, I don’t remember what happened at Atlético (salary doesn’t delay). It might even have happened, but I don’t remember. But everything happened on time, guys! It’s no joke. From the electricity bill to the salary. It’s something you do the difference. I don’t believe in a soccer team that has permanent and sustainable success without adequate financial planning”, he highlighted in an interview with GE.

“Athletic has discipline, financial planning that makes a difference. We didn’t sell R$100 million in player rights. But we had more box office revenue, more revenue from sponsorship, from Manto da Massa. Better awards. A series of things. A positive balance. Moral of the story? We ended 2021 with cash without owing anything. And still paying a lot of past debts, like those of FIFA. It was a very cool year from a financial planning point of view for Atlético” , he added.

The Atletico cast re-enacts in the City of Rooster on January 17th. In 2022, investment in football jumped from BRL 171 million to BRL 230 million, according to the budget approved earlier this week.

