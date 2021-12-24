Atlético, Flamengo or Palmeiras? See the teams with the most victories in the year

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

With the most valuable squads in Brazilian football, Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo and Palmeiras competed for the main titles of the 2021 season. Amidst such prominence, the clubs of Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo were also the most victorious of the year.

In a list made by Torcedores.com, the three teams lead the ranking of teams with the most victories in the 2021 season of Brazilian football. Champion of Serie A and Copa do Brasil, Atlético Mineiro leads with 50 positive results in 73 matches played.

Flamengo, which won the Campeonato Carioca and the Supercopa do Brasil, finished second in the Brasileirão and second in the Libertadores. To get there, the red-black team needed to win 46 games of 75 clashes in the season.

Champion of Libertadores, Palmeiras entered the field in 72 opportunities and emerged victorious in 39 games. Fortaleza appears in fourth place with 35 victories, the same number as Athletico Paranaense. Grêmio, which ended the year in fifth place (although it was relegated to Serie B), appears in sixth.

SEE THE CLUBS WITH THE MOST WINS IN 2021:

1 – Atlético-MG – 50 wins in 73 games

2 – Flamengo – 46 wins in 75 games

3 – Palmeiras – 39 wins in 72 games

4 – Fortaleza – 35 wins in 67 games

5 – Athletico Paranaense – 35 wins in 74 games

6 – Grêmio – 34 wins in 72 games

7 – Red Bull Bragantino – 32 wins in 69 games

8 – Fluminense – 30 wins in 69 games

9 – Atlético-GO – 29 wins in 64 games

10 – Bahia – 29 wins in 73 games

READ TOO:

Neymar says he has an “open heart” and asks Santa Claus for a girlfriend: “I need it”

Neymar’s secret friend has a safe, socks and shirts by Palmeiras and Flamengo; see the gifts

Daronco criticizes sports programs and Central do Apito: “They don’t even get it right”

Where are the backups? See what Flamengo’s idea is in the soccer market

Palmeiras: Velloso criticizes Navarro’s arrival and extols ignored striker from the cast