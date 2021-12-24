Atlético-MG could make a million-dollar deal with Brazilian ‘super businessman’

Credit: Reproduction

Atlético-MG will have a budget of R$821 million in gross revenues for 2022. According to ge.globo, this budget can help Galo pay off its debts with businessman André Cury. The situation with the agent, however, remains in a court decision.

Also according to ge.globo, outstanding commission amounts reach just over R$52 million. There are more than 20 lawsuits spread across TJMG, TJSP and CNRD.

André Cury spoke about the legal situation with Atlético-MG to journalist Jorge Nicola’s youtube channel. The agent explained about the current outstanding amounts:

“I don’t have the exact number here. Newspapers always publish. Between R$40 million and R$50 million. We’re trying to make a deal. We have a good relationship with Atlético-MG’s new management. And we are trying to reach an agreement that is good for all parties.” – Cury said.

Another situation explained by the businessman was that of left-back Guilherme Arana, who arrived at Atlético-MG in 2020 and won titles with the club:

“This goes back many years. It’s not a year, six months. Guilherme Arana, I brought him. Atlético won all the titles, very well. But we didn’t receive the transfer commission. We made it possible for him to come with Sevilla, in 2020. Thanks to our experience in the market, we were able to make the transfer successfully. Lucas Pratto, I brought him for $3 million at the time. Afterwards, it was sold for 12 million euros” – completed the businessman.

