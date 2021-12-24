Auditors renounce mandates for Carf advisers and paralyze judgments, says union

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – In yet another development of the act of auditors of the Federal Revenue against budget cuts in the agency, the National Sindifisco (National Union of Tax Auditors of the Revenue) reported on Thursday that 44 councilors of the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals ( Carf) delivered a letter of collective resignation from their mandates.

The decision, according to the union’s press office, paralyzes the judgments in the collegiate, which decides in second instance administrative proceedings in tax and customs matters.

“We understand that the current situation is incompatible with the exercise of our functions, so we request the waiver of the mandate we are currently performing and the request for waiver of the specialist function”, says the letter from the servers delivered to the body.

According to the president of Sindifisco, Kleber Cabral, the resignations and the interruption of the trials take place at a time considered important.

“In January, the sessions with no limit on value would return, when the most relevant resources would begin to be judged,” he said.

On Wednesday, the entity that represents the Revenue auditors had already announced that at least 324 auditors had turned in their leadership positions and commissioned functions in various areas of the agency. Now, the number of vacant posts reaches 635.

On Tuesday, Congress approved the 2022 Budget with a reserve of 1.7 billion reais to readjust police salaries. According to Sindifisco, the release of these resources was possible through cuts in the Federal Revenue’s funds in 2022.

In addition, the union claims that the agreement to regulate the payment of bonuses to employees of the agency was not complied with.

Valid since 2017, the bonus paid to the Revenue auditors has a fixed value and is not linked to performance evaluations. The category claims a regulation of the rule so that payments are variable and linked to goals.

According to Sindifisco, the servers will participate in assemblies throughout this farm to define issues such as possible stoppage, standard operation in customs services and not filling out management reports.

