Auxiliary de Jorge Jesus answers about Flamengo and leaves Benfica after running over Porto

Desejo do Flamengo, Benfica coach saw his team run over and eliminated by rival Porto on Thursday.

Under the eyes of the directors of the Flamengo, The Benfica of Jorge Jesus was run over and eliminated by rival Harbor of the Portuguese Cup this Thursday, 3-0, at Estádio do Dragão. The suspended coach also watched the boxes depart. The assistant João de Deus explained after the game.

Asked if the complicated week and full of news about Flamengo hindered the Águias’ concentration, João de Deus was forceful.

“Those two opening goals that we suffered from situations that we don’t usually suffer created some instabilities. It was the game, this beginning of the game, that made us shake a little. It has nothing to do with what goes on or what goes on outside the field.”, declared Jorge Jesus’ assistant.

“Within a week we have the possibility of redeeming ourselves. That’s what we’re going to do”, he guaranteed. Benfica returns to the field on December 30, again against Porto, now for the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+ from 6 pm (from Brasilia).

João de Deus was also asked if he and Jorge Jesus are staying at Benfica. The aide chuckled.

“I can answer, I say yes, but it’s not even worth it”, he mumbled. “We lost a game, it’s true that we’re sad and frustrated with the result, but the idea and intent don’t change. We don’t live on a state of mind, we live on daily work, on achievements, on improving every day”, he summed up.