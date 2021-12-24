Baby dinosaur is found preserved inside egg

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Scientists at the University of Birmingham, UK, announced this Tuesday (21), the discovery of a dinosaur egg with an embryo inside, extremely preserved. The fossil, according to scientists, is approximately 72 to 66 million years old and has been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang”.

The egg was discovered in the Ganzhou region of southern China and was probably left behind by a toothless theropod dinosaur, which are usually carnivores or omnivores and bipeds. Historians and scientists believe that this species roamed Asia and North America during its existence.

The co-author of the publication in iScience magazine and one of the people who took part in the discovery Fion Waisum Ma described the fossil as being one of the best preserved he has ever seen. “It is one of the best dinosaur embryos ever found,” the scholar told AFP.

The “Baby Yingliang” is, according to the research, about 27 cm long from head to tail ​​and, compacted, inside an elongated fossilized egg of 17 cm.

*Mariana Costa

