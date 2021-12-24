Banco Inter will make the Black card available to groups of up to 20 people with the sum of R$2 million invested

THE Inter informed that it is coming to the end of the year with a special news for its customers. From the new version of the Super App, scheduled to start being made available in the coming days, members of investment communities who have the sum of R$2 million invested in Inter Invest will be able to request the credit card black from the bank. Communities will now allow a maximum number of 20 people.

Black card for the investment community

Until then, this option was only available to customers with at least R$250 thousand invested or with a monthly expense above R$7 thousand on the card. It is now possible to request the card with any amount invested in investments by Inter, as long as the client is in a community and the sum of the investments made by other members reaches at least R$2 million.

This means that if the 20 people who are part of the community have the same amount invested, it is possible to request the Black card with an investment of R$100 thousand, a value much lower than the current R$250,000 considered. “This is another benefit we are offering to customers who have chosen to simplify their lives with our investment platform and dream of a card full of advantages”, says Felipe Bottino, director of Inter Invest.

An important point is that communities with 50 members before the application version change, which is the current limit allowed, will be entitled to 50 Black cards if the total amount invested has exceeded R$2 million. If the customer leaves the community and another one takes his place after the 50 cards have been sent, no new Black Card units will be issued for that community.

Mastercard Black Benefits

In addition to being a product with no annual fee and cashback 1% in the payment on the invoice day, the Black card has a personalized service available 24 hours, free and unlimited access to VIP rooms through LoungeKey at the main airports in the country, a series of insurances, among other special services, according to with the account holder’s profile.

Remembering that members of Inter investment communities have other benefits, such as higher profitability in fixed income and up to 100% of cashback in investment funds, according to the amount invested.

Anyone thinking about joining an investment community and applying for the card? For more information click here.